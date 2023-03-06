HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 178,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream
In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.49.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HealthStream Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
