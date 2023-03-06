HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTMGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 178,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in HealthStream by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 195,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in HealthStream by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

