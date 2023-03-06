HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 178,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthStream Trading Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in HealthStream by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 195,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in HealthStream by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

