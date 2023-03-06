Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $114.25. 220,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.