HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
HireQuest Price Performance
HireQuest stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.50. 5,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $312.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.03.
HireQuest Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 27.59%.
Institutional Trading of HireQuest
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
