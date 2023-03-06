HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance
HIVE stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $228.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
