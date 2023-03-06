HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

HIVE stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $228.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

