Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 849,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,971. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

