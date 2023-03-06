Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.64

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Huabao International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Huabao International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.