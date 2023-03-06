Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBG. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.86.
Hub Group Price Performance
HUBG opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hub Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
