Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBG. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hub Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

