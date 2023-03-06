Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 914,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 550,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $9.53. 1,266,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $431.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
