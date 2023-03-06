Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 914,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 550,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $9.53. 1,266,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $431.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

