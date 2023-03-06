iExec RLC Market Cap Reaches $136.97 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00007550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $136.97 million and $5.81 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.7006996 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,920,728.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

