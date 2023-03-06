iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.70. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 243,041 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The firm has a market cap of $825.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $27,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 726,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

