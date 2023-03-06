IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 2,000 ($24.13) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($19.97) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

LON IMI traded up GBX 58.83 ($0.71) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,640.83 ($19.80). 587,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,325.16. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069 ($12.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,641 ($19.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 17.40 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

