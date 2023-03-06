ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 17,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $29,624,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,234,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.51 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

