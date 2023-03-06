IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 105,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IN8bio by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 246,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IN8bio Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 46,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,946. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.22. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IN8bio

Separately, B. Riley lowered IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

