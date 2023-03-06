Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 563,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 7.8 %
NYSE:ICD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.12. 158,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Insider Transactions at Independence Contract Drilling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.