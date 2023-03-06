Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 563,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 7.8 %

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.12. 158,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $45,481.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $714,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $45,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,999 shares of company stock worth $1,152,555. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Featured Stories

