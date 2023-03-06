Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $246.11 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $246.11 million and $24.05 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00014992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like [Binance](https://coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/binance/), [Pantera](https://www.panteracapital.com/) and [Hashed](https://www.hashed.com/).The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

