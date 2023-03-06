Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $24,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,239,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,731,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $59,598.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT remained flat at $7.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 93,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,409. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

