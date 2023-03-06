Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells 820 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 335,724 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,502,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RETA. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

