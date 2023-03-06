Insider Selling: SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) SVP Sells 13,778 Shares of Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,907. The company has a market cap of $819.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SXC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

