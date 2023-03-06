Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $17,441,298. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.07. 205,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,483. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.75 and a 200-day moving average of $223.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.