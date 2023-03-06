Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Price Jennifer C.

Price Jennifer C. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 536,600 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 4.6% of Price Jennifer C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 264,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Intel by 784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 403,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 357,826 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Intel by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock remained flat at $26.40 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,083,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,239,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

