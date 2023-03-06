Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 200,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,502,636 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

IBKR traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.