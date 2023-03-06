International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

International Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

IBOC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.57. 69,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.00.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares

International Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

