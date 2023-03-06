Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $31.55 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00024144 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00073438 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00054030 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009139 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003612 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000231 BTC.
Internet Computer Token Profile
Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,612,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,184,734 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
