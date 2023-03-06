Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 479,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at about $30,649,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $9,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 192,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.17. 227,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $433.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $121.72.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

