IoTeX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.65 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $237.76 million and $7.65 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,260,577 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

