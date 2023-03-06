iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.73 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66.

