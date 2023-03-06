iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,561,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.30. 1,102,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,826. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.