iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Down 0%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 31,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 29,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 93,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

