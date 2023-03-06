iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,854,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 2,732,926 shares.The stock last traded at $92.60 and had previously closed at $92.49.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.