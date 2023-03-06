iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,854,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 2,732,926 shares.The stock last traded at $92.60 and had previously closed at $92.49.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

