iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.27

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 297149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,817 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

