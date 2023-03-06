iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.27

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 297149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.