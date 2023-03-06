iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.40

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.40 and last traded at $121.53, with a volume of 2735760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.41.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

