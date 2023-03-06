iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Increased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $411,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $630,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $19.42. 3,954,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,435,082. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.