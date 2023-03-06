iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.78

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $67.70, with a volume of 2102179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

