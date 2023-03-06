Joseph W. Hauser Sells 2,554 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $111,711.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. 118,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,230. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,495.17 and a beta of 0.91. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About OrthoPediatrics

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

