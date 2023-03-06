Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.