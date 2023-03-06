Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 124,000 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 4.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCAG opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

