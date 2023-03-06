Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,725 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $15.10 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,123.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
–
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
- Cameco Corporation Is the Only Uranium Play to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.