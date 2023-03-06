Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,725 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $15.10 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,123.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

(Get Rating)

–

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.