Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 375,344 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,979,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 158,042 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 84,847 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 345,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JOF opened at $6.85 on Monday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

