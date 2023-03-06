Karpus Management Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IXC opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

