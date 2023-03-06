Karpus Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 702,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Abri SPAC I worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Abri SPAC I by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC grew its position in Abri SPAC I by 12.6% during the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abri SPAC I Price Performance

Abri SPAC I stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Abri SPAC I, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

About Abri SPAC I

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

