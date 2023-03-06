Karpus Management Inc. Sells 282,972 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 282,972 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,202,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 599,475 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2,647.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 244,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0386 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

