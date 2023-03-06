Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHNA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,498,000.

NASDAQ:VHNA opened at $10.38 on Monday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

