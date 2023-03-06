KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Up 11.7% in February

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,680,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 31,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of KE by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,577,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -1.13. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

