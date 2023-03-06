Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $908,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN opened at $25.03 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $27.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

