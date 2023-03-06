Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

