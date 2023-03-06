Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $61.99 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

