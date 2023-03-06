Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NKE opened at $121.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

