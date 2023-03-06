Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,062 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

DOC opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

