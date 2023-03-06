Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $153.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

