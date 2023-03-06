Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after buying an additional 1,355,079 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 273.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after buying an additional 1,076,617 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 18.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,605,000 after buying an additional 736,816 shares during the period.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. 1,451,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,980. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.